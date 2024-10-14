Florida

WCK distribuye comidas gratuitas en Florida para los afectados por el huracán Milton

Las comidas estarán disponibles a partir de las 12 p.m. en múltiples ubicaciones a lo largo del estado.

Por José Acevedo Negrón, Telemundo 49

TELEMUNDO 49

World Central Kitchen (WCK por sus siglas en inglés) está proporcionando comidas gratuitas el lunes 14 de octubre, para los miembros de la comunidad en Florida afectados por el Huracán Milton.

Las comidas estarán disponibles a partir de las 12 p.m. en múltiples ubicaciones a lo largo del estado, incluyendo iglesias, centros comunitarios, y estacionamientos. Estos puntos de distribución han sido estratégicamente seleccionados para facilitar el acceso a las personas más necesitadas en diferentes comunidades.

Mira las noticias locales y el tiempo de Telemundo Florida sin iniciar sesión

Ubicaciones de distribución de comidas gratuitas:

  1. Bay Point Church - 208 Palm Ave, Nokomis, FL 34275
  2. Treasure Island Beach - 12960 Gulf Blvd, Madeira, FL 33708
  3. Frank H Pierce Recreation Center - 2000 7th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
  4. CVS Parking Lot, Madeira Beach - 15129 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach, FL 33708
  5. Gulfport Senior Center - 5501 27th Ave S, Gulfport, FL 33707
  6. Caloosa Baptist Church - LaBelle Community - 500 W Hickpochee Ave, LaBelle, FL 33935
  7. 2680 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224
  8. Muscle Car City Museum - 10169 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
  9. The Funk - Tarpon Springs - 1208 N Pinellas Ave Unit 1254, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
  10. Sanibel Community Center - 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957
  11. Port Richey Waterfront Park - 8119 Old Post Road, Port Richey, FL 34668
  12. Beach'N Rides Ebikes - 12208 Cortez Rd W, Cortez, FL 34215
  13. Walter Fuller Park - 7891 26th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
  14. Liberty Baptist Church - 9401 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
  15. Parking Lot behind AutoZone - 3905 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
  16. FMB Strong Parking Lot - 820 Buttonwood Dr, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
  17. Englewood Chamber of Commerce - 601 S. Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223
  18. Dream Team on Bayshore - 5800 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
  19. Alice Hall Community Center - 38116 5th Ave, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
  20. Wawa Parking Lot - Sarasota - 2257 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237
  21. Fort Pierce Community - 5214 Turnpike Feeder Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34951
  22. Coco's Crush Bar and Grill - 2405 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
  23. Plant City - 3775 Brookside Creek Dr, Plant City, FL 33565
  24. Coconut Island Market (Palms Community) - 7573 Raymary St, Bokeelia, FL 33922
Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Tampa aquí.

Además, ofrecerán comidas a partir de las 12:30 PM en lugares como The Funk en Tarpon Springs, Fort Myers Beach en el estacionamiento de FMB Strong, y otros centros comunitarios y comerciales a través de la región.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Florida
Noticias Locales Fort Myers y Naples MÁS NOTICIAS PUERTO RICO ESTADOS UNIDOS Decisión CUBA INMIGRACIÓN México MUNDO SALUD El tiempo Tráfico Responde Contáctanos MULTIMEDIA Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas ENTRETENIMIENTO Boletín Electrónico
Términos de Servicio WRMD Public Inspection File WRMD Accesibilidad Empleos Aplicaciones de la FCC Envía tus comentarios Política de Privacidad No venda mi información personal Aviso de California Opciones de anuncios Anúnciate con nosotros / Advertise with us Guía de programación
Contáctanos