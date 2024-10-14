WCK distribuye comidas gratuitas en Florida para los afectados por el huracán Milton

World Central Kitchen (WCK por sus siglas en inglés) está proporcionando comidas gratuitas el lunes 14 de octubre, para los miembros de la comunidad en Florida afectados por el Huracán Milton.
Las comidas estarán disponibles a partir de las 12 p.m. en múltiples ubicaciones a lo largo del estado, incluyendo iglesias, centros comunitarios, y estacionamientos. Estos puntos de distribución han sido estratégicamente seleccionados para facilitar el acceso a las personas más necesitadas en diferentes comunidades.
Ubicaciones de distribución de comidas gratuitas:
- Bay Point Church - 208 Palm Ave, Nokomis, FL 34275
- Treasure Island Beach - 12960 Gulf Blvd, Madeira, FL 33708
- Frank H Pierce Recreation Center - 2000 7th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
- CVS Parking Lot, Madeira Beach - 15129 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach, FL 33708
- Gulfport Senior Center - 5501 27th Ave S, Gulfport, FL 33707
- Caloosa Baptist Church - LaBelle Community - 500 W Hickpochee Ave, LaBelle, FL 33935
- 2680 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224
- Muscle Car City Museum - 10169 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- The Funk - Tarpon Springs - 1208 N Pinellas Ave Unit 1254, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
- Sanibel Community Center - 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957
- Port Richey Waterfront Park - 8119 Old Post Road, Port Richey, FL 34668
- Beach'N Rides Ebikes - 12208 Cortez Rd W, Cortez, FL 34215
- Walter Fuller Park - 7891 26th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
- Liberty Baptist Church - 9401 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
- Parking Lot behind AutoZone - 3905 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- FMB Strong Parking Lot - 820 Buttonwood Dr, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
- Englewood Chamber of Commerce - 601 S. Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223
- Dream Team on Bayshore - 5800 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
- Alice Hall Community Center - 38116 5th Ave, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
- Wawa Parking Lot - Sarasota - 2257 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237
- Fort Pierce Community - 5214 Turnpike Feeder Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34951
- Coco's Crush Bar and Grill - 2405 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
- Plant City - 3775 Brookside Creek Dr, Plant City, FL 33565
- Coconut Island Market (Palms Community) - 7573 Raymary St, Bokeelia, FL 33922
Además, ofrecerán comidas a partir de las 12:30 PM en lugares como The Funk en Tarpon Springs, Fort Myers Beach en el estacionamiento de FMB Strong, y otros centros comunitarios y comerciales a través de la región.