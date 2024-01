Reportan descarrilamiento de tren en Causeway Blvd. en Hillsborough

🚨𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓🚨



The railroad crossing on Causeway Boulevard just east of South 50th Street is closed until further notice due to a train derailment.



There are no reported injuries. Please seek an alternative route if you are currently in the area. pic.twitter.com/scG1yXIlBT