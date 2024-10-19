Entregas de comidas y suministros en la bahía de Tampa tras huracán Milton

La ayuda continúa para los afectados por el huracán Milton en la bahía de Tampa.
A continuación un listado de las organizaciones que están distribuyendo comidas y suministros en varios lugares:
- Feeding Tampa Bay - Entrega de alimentos y productos.
- Hillsborough:
- 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Causeway Center - 3624 Causeway Blvd. Tampa, Fl 33619
- 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM - HCC SouthShore - 551 24th St NE, Ruskin Fl 33570
- 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Turkey Creek Middle School - 5005 Turkey Creek, Rd, Plant City, Fl 33567
- Pinellas:
- 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Frank H. Pierce Recreation Center - 2007 7th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
- Hillsborough:
- Metropolitan Ministries - Comida caliente
- Hillsborough:
- 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM - The Center for Manifestation - 3703 30th St N, Tampa
- 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM - Faith Cafe - 1340 N Clearview Ave. Tampa
- 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM - Bible Based Fellowship Church of Temple Terrace - 8718 N 46th ST. Tampa
- Pinellas:
- 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Mount Olive AME Church - 600 Jones St, Clearwater
- 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM - All Nations Seventh Day Adventist Church - 4200 34th Street S, St. Petersburg
- 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM - Isaiah's Place Inc. - 900 Dr MLK Street, Suite C, St. Petersburg.
- Hillsborough:
- Boricuas de Corazón Inc - Comida caliente, entre otros
- 10:00 AM - 1291 Kingsway Rd Brandon, FL 33510
