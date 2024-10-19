Bahía de Tampa

Entregas de comidas y suministros en la bahía de Tampa tras huracán Milton

Organizaciones continún distribuyendo alimentos y productos para los más necesitados tras devastación por el ciclón.

La ayuda continúa para los afectados por el huracán Milton en la bahía de Tampa.

A continuación un listado de las organizaciones que están distribuyendo comidas y suministros en varios lugares:

  • Feeding Tampa Bay - Entrega de alimentos y productos.
    • Hillsborough:
      • 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Causeway Center - 3624 Causeway Blvd. Tampa, Fl 33619
      • 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM - HCC SouthShore - 551 24th St NE, Ruskin Fl 33570
      • 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Turkey Creek Middle School - 5005 Turkey Creek, Rd, Plant City, Fl 33567
    • Pinellas:
      • 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Frank H. Pierce Recreation Center - 2007 7th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
  • Metropolitan Ministries - Comida caliente
    • Hillsborough:
      • 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM - The Center for Manifestation - 3703 30th St N, Tampa
      • 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM - Faith Cafe - 1340 N Clearview Ave. Tampa
      • 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM - Bible Based Fellowship Church of Temple Terrace - 8718 N 46th ST. Tampa
    • Pinellas:
      • 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Mount Olive AME Church - 600 Jones St, Clearwater
      • 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM - All Nations Seventh Day Adventist Church - 4200 34th Street S, St. Petersburg
      • 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM - Isaiah's Place Inc. - 900 Dr MLK Street, Suite C, St. Petersburg.
  • Boricuas de Corazón Inc - Comida caliente, entre otros
    • 10:00 AM - 1291 Kingsway Rd Brandon, FL 33510
