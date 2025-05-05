¿Dónde y cómo obtener mi Real ID en la Bahía de Tampa?

A partir de este 7 de mayo, los viajeros estadounidenses deberán cumplir con los requisitos de Real ID para abordar vuelos nacionales y acceder a ciertas instalaciones federales.
El Real ID, que se empezó a emitir en Florida desde 2010, es una iniciativa nacional que busca “mejorar la seguridad de las licencias de conducir y tarjetas de identificación emitidas por el estado, lo que a su vez ayudará a combatir el terrorismo y reducir el fraude de identidad”, según el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional.
Para obtener la Real ID, las personas deben ir a una oficina de servicio de licencias de conducir o a una oficina de recaudación de impuestos de su condado.
También deben llevar uno de los siguientes documentos para establecer su identidad, comprobante de residencia legal y fecha de nacimiento.
Para ciudadanos estadounidenses:
- Pasaporte estadounidense válido y vigente.
- Copia original o certificada de un acta de nacimiento.
- Informe Consular de Nacimiento en el Extranjero.
- Certificado de Naturalización emitido por el DHS.
- Certificado de Ciudadanía.
En caso de que el nombre actual y el nombre que figura en el documento de identidad principal sean diferentes, también debe traer: documento de cambio de nombre ordenado por un tribunal, certificado de matrimonio emitido por los tribunales y/o decreto de divorcio emitido por los tribunales.
Para extranjeros:
- Tarjeta de residente permanente válida y vigente (I-551 para residentes permanentes legales).
- Pasaporte válido para no inmigrantes, excepto solicitantes de asilo y refugiados.
- Otro documento emitido por el gobierno que muestre su nombre completo.
- Documento del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional que acredite su presencia legal.
Tanto ciudadanos como extranjeros deberán llevar: ttarjeta de seguro social o comprobante de su número de seguro social.
call for additional information.
|Hillsborough
|City
|Street Address
|Phone Number
|Office Hours
|Comments
|DL
|East Tampa
|2814 E. Hillsborough Ave.
Suite #2
Tampa, FL 33610
Map to location
|813-635-5200
|Mon-Fri
8:00am-4:15pm
Road Testing Services ONLY
Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am
|Road Testing Services ONLY
Appointment Only
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|DL
|DL & MV
|Brandon
|3030 N. Falkenburg Rd.
Brandon, FL 33619
Map to location
|813-635-5200
|Mon-Fri
DL: 8:00am-3:30pm
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm
Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am
|CDL, HazMat, Road Tests
Kiosk with Vehicle Registration
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|DL & MV
|Plant City
|4706 Sydney Road,
Plant City, FL 33566
Map to location
|813-635-5200
|Mon-Fri
DL: 8:00am-3:30pm
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm
Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am
|CDL, HazMat, Road Tests
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Ruskin
|406 30th Street
Ruskin, FL 33570
Map to Location
|813-635-5200
|Mon-Fri
DL: 8:00am-3:30pm
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm
Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am
|No Road Tests
Kiosk with Vehicle Registration
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Tampa - Drew Park
|4100 W. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33614
Map to location
|813-635-5200
|Mon-Fri
DL: 8:00am-3:30pm
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm
Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am
|No Road Tests
CDL, HazMat
Kiosk with Vehicle Registration
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|North Tampa
|3011 University Center Drive
Suite #150
Tampa, FL 33612
Map to location
|813-635-5200
|Mon-Fri
DL: 8:00am-3:30pm
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm
Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am
|CDL, HazMat, No Road Tests
Kiosk with Vehicle Registration
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Tampa - Downtown
|601 E. Kennedy Blvd. - 14th Floor (County Center)
Tampa, FL 33602
Map to location
|813-635-5200
|Mon-Fri
DL: 8:00am-3:30pm
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm
Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am
|CDL, HazMat, No Road Tests
Kiosk with Vehicle Registration
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|MV
|Tampa
|1701 N. Westshore Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33607
Map to location
|813-635-5200
|Mon-Fri
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm
Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am
Renew or replace online at MyDMV
|POLK
|Street Address
|Phone Number
|Office Hours
|Comments
|DL & MV
|*Davenport
|2000 Deer Creek Commerce Lane
Davenport, FL 33837
Map to location
|863-534-4700
|DL: Mon-Fri
8:30am-4:00pm
MV: Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
|Driver License and ID Card services are offered by appointment only to Polk County Residents. Please visit www.polktaxes.com
CDL HazMat
No Medical Road Tests administered at this location.
Kiosk with Vehicle Registration
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|DL & MV
|*Bartow
|430 E. Main St.
Bartow, FL 33830
Map to location
|863-534-4700
|DL: Mon-Fri
8:30am-4:00pm
MV: Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
|Driver License and ID Card services are offered by appointment only to Polk County Residents. Please visit www.polktaxes.com
No Written/Computer Exams Provided at this location. Any persons requiring a Learner’s License exam MUST complete this exam in a full service DL office or through a third party exam provider.
Medical Road Tests by Appointment Only. Call 863-534-4700 to schedule an appointment.
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|*Lakeland
|916 N. Massachusetts Ave.
Lakeland, FL 33801
Map to location
|863-534-4700
|DL: Mon-Fri
8:30am-4:00pm
MV: Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
|Driver License and ID Card services are offered by appointment only to Polk County Residents. Please visit www.polktaxes.com
CDL HazMat
No Medical Road Tests administered at this location.
Kiosk with Vehicle Registration
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|*Lake Alfred
|200 Government Center Blvd.
Lake Alfred, FL 33850
Map to location
|863-534-4700
|DL: Mon-Fri
8:30am-4:00pm
MV: Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
|Driver License and ID Card services are offered by appointment only to Polk County Residents. Please visit www.polktaxes.com
CDL HazMat
Medical Road Tests by Appointment Only. Call 863-534-4700 to schedule an appointment.
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|*Lake Wales
|658 Highway 60 W.
Lake Wales, FL 33853
Map to location
|863-534-4700
|DL: Mon-Fri
8:30am-4:00pm
MV: Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
|Driver License and ID Card services are offered by appointment only to Polk County Residents. Please visit www.polktaxes.com
CDL HazMat
Medical Road Tests by Appointment Only. Call 863-534-4700 to schedule an appointment.
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|MV
|**First Lakeland Tag Agency
|4130 Florida Ave S,
Lakeland, FL 33813
Map to location
|Phone:
863-275-0490
Fax:
863-247-2680
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
Saturday
9:00am-12:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services Only - No Driver License Services
|MV
|**Winter Haven
|300 Avenue M NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Map to location
|863-534-4700
|Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
|No Driver License Services
No Plate Surrenders Accepted at this location.
|Locations marked with an asterisk (*) are coun
PASCO
|Street Address
|Phone Number
|Office Hours
|Comments
|DL & MV
|Dade City
|East Pasco Government Center
14236 Sixth Street
Room #100
Dade City, FL 33523
Map to location
|352-521-4360
|Mon - Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
|Full Driver License Service
No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents
Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|DL & MV
|Land-O-Lakes
|Central Pasco Government Center
4135 Land-O-Lakes Blvd.
Land-O-Lakes, FL 34639
Map to location
|813-235-6020
|Mon - Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
|Full Driver License Service
No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents
Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday
Effective 04/01/18 this location will no longer be open on Saturdays
(remaining week hours will remain the same)
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|New Port Richey
|Tax Collector Building-Gulf Harbors
4720 U.S. Highway 19
New Port Richey, FL 34652
Map to location
|727-847-8165
|Mon - Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
Sat
8:30am-12:00pm
|Full Driver License Service
No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents
Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday
Effective 04/07/18 on Saturdays they will serve Pasco County residents only.
(During week we will serve all counties residents)
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Wesley Chapel
|ComPark 75
4610 Pet Lane
Building C
Lutz, FL 33559
Map to location
|813-235-6020
|Mon - Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
Sat
8:30am-12:00pm
|Full Driver License Service
No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents
Effective 04/07/18 on Saturdays they will serve Pasco County residents only.
Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday
(During week we will serve all counties residents)
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|New Port Richey
|West Pasco Government Building
8731 Citizens Drive
Room #110
New Port Richey, FL 34654
Map to location
|727-847-8165
|Mon - Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
|Full Driver License Service
No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents
Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
MANATEE
|Street Address
|Phone Number
|Office Hours
|Comments
|DL
|*Bradenton
|904 - 301 Blvd. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
Map to location
|941-741-4800
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
|Full Service Driver License Location – An appointment is required for ALL driver license transactions. Visit www.taxcollector.com to schedule an appointment.
CDL Hazmat services available.
Manatee County Residents only
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
This office does not accept driver license transactions by mail.
|DL
|DL & MV
|*Bradenton
|10705 Technology Terrace
Bradenton, FL 34211
Map to location
|941-741-4800
|Mon-Fri
DL: 9:00am-5:00pm
MV: 9:00am-5:00pm
|Limited Driver License Service Location
Manatee County Residents Only
Appointments are required for ALL services. Visit www.taxcollector.com to schedule an appointment.
Kiosk with Vehicle Registration
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
This office does not accept driver license transactions by mail.
|*Bradenton
|819 - 301 Blvd. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
Map to location
|941-741-4800
|Mon-Fri
DL: 9:00am-5:00pm
MV: 9:00am-5:00pm
|Limited Driver License Service Location
Manatee County Residents Only
Appointments are required for ALL services. Visit www.taxcollector.com to schedule an appointment.
Kiosk with Vehicle Registration
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
This office does not accept driver license transactions by mail.
|MV
|**Bradenton
|5756 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
Map to location
|941-782-6050
|Extended hours and Saturday hours:
Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services ONLY
All Counties Welcome
This office accepts cash, check, and debit. Visit www.autotagagency.net.
|MV
|**North River
|4333 US 301 N.
Ellenton, FL 34222
Map to location
|941-623-9196
|Extended hours and Saturday hours:
Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm
|Motor Vehicle Services ONLY
All Counties Welcome
This office accepts cash, check, and debit. Visit www.autotagagency.
SARASOTA
|Street Address
|Phone Number
|Office Hours
|Comments
|DL & MV
|Sarasota
|101 S. Washington Blvd.
Sarasota, FL 34236
Map to location
|941-861-8300, option 2
|8:30am-5:00pm
|Send all mail/deliveries to this location.
Driver’s License Renewal or Replacement at MyDMV Portal
Motor Vehicle Renewal at SarasotaTaxCollector.com
|DL & MV
|Sarasota
|6100 Sawyer Loop Rd.
Sarasota, FL 34238
Map to location
|941-861-8300, option 2
|8:30am-5:00pm
|Driving tests (Class E) by appointment only.
Learner’s Permit (written test) call for appointment.
Driver’s License Renewal or Replacement at MyDMV Portal
Motor Vehicle Renewal at SarasotaTaxCollector.com
CDL Hazmant
|Venice
|4000 S. Tamiami Trail
Venice, FL 34293
Map to location
|941-861-8300, option 2
|8:30am-5:00pm
|Driver’s License Renewal or Replacement at MyDMV Portal
Motor Vehicle Renewal at SarasotaTaxCollector.com
|North Port
|4970 City Hall Blvd.
North Port, FL 34286
Map to location
|941-861-8300, option 2
|8:30am-5:00pm
|Located in North Port City Hall
Driver’s License Renewal or Replacement at MyDMV Portal
Motor Vehicle Renewal at SarasotaTaxCollect
HERNANDO
|Street Address
|Phone Number
|Office Hours
|Comments
|DL & MV
|Springhill
|7489 Forest Oaks Blvd.
Springhill, FL 34606
Map to location
|352-754-4180
|Mon-Fri
8:00am-4:30pm
|Limited Driver License Services
Appointments required for Driving tests, HazMat, Out of State Resident Title and Driver License Transfers.
No mail accepted at this location.
Hernando County Residents Only
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|DL & MV
|Brooksville
|20 N. Main St.
Room #112
Brooksville, FL 34601
Map to location
|352-754-4180
|Mon-Fri
8:00am-4:30pm
|Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Appointments required for Out of State Resident Title and Driver License Transfers
Hernando County Residents Only
LEE (FORT MYERS)
|Street Address
|Phone Number
|Office Hours
|Comments
|DL & MV
|*Bonita Springs
|25987 S. Tamiami Trail
Suite #112
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Map to location
|239-533-6000
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday
9:00a - 5:00pm
|Visit www.leetc.com to schedule an appointment
Driving Tests by appointment only.
Online services
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|DL & MV
|*Cape Coral
|1039 SE 9th Ave.
Room #102
Cape Coral, FL 33990
Map to location
|239-533-6000
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday
9:00a - 5:00pm
|Visit www.leetc.com to schedule an appointment
Online services
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|*Fort Myers
|2480 Thompson Street
Fort Myers, FL 33901
Map to location
|239-533-6000
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday
9:00a - 5:00pm
|Visit www.leetc.com to schedule an appointment
CDL Hazmat by appointment only.
Online services
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|*Lehigh Acres
|600 Homestead Rd S
Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
Map to location
|239-533-6000
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday
9:00a - 5:00pm
|Visit www.leetc.com to schedule an appointment
CDL Hazmat and Driving Tests by appointment only.
Online services
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|*North Fort Myers
|15201 N. Cleveland Ave.
Suite #602
Fort Myers, FL 33903
Map to location
|239-533-6000
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday
9:00a - 5:00pm
|Visit www.leetc.com to schedule an appointment
CDL Hazmat and Driving Tests by appointment only.
Online services
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|*South Fort Myers
|15680 Pine Ridge Road
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Map to location
|239-533-6000
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday
9:00a - 5:00pm
|Visit www.leetc.com to schedule an appointment
CDL Hazmat and Driving Tests by appointment only.
Online services
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|MV
|**Fort Myers
|18990 S Tamiami Trail
Suite 5
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Map to location
|239-603-0330
|Extended hours and Saturday hours:
Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm
|Motor Vehicles Services ONLY
Walk-Ins Welcome
This office accepts cash, check, and debit. A 3.5% fee will be charged on all check transactions as a processing fee. Visit www.autotagagency.n
COLLIER (NAPLES)
|Street Address
|Phone Number
|Office Hours
|Comments
|DL
|Naples
|725 Airport Road S.
Naples, FL 34104
Map to location
|239-252-8171
|Mon-Fri
8:00am-5:00pm
|Driving Tests provided
at this office.
Medical Re-exams
Services include CDL HazMat
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|DL
|DL & MV
|Immokalee
|106 S. First St.
Suite #1
Immokalee, FL 34142
Map to location
|239-252-8171
|Mon-Fri
8:00am-5:00pm
|Limited Driver
License Services
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|DL & MV
|Marco Island
*THIS LOCATION IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED*
|1040 Winterberry Drive
Marco Island, FL 34145
Map to location
|239-394-6986
|Mon-Fri
8:00am-5:00pm
|THIS LOCATION IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Limited Driver
License Services
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Marco Island
|650 E. Elkam Cir.Marco Island, FL 34145
Map to Location
|239-252-8171
|Mon-Fri
8:00am-5:00pm
|Limited Driver
License Services
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Naples
|6654 Collier Blvd. Suite 101
Naples, FL 34114
Map to location
|239-252-8171
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
|Limited Drivers License Services
Motor Vehicles Services offered at this branch: Property Tax, Vessels, Motor Vehicle Registration, Hunting & Fishing
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Naples
|4715 Golden Gate Parkway
Naples, FL 34116
Map to location
|239-252-8171
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
|Limited Driver
License Services
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Naples
|50 Wilson Blvd. S.
Naples, FL 34117
Map to location
|239-252-8171
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
|Limited Driver
License Services
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Naples
|2335 Orange Blossom Drive
Naples, FL 34109
Map to location
|239-252-8171
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
|Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Naples
|15450 Collier Blvd.
Naples, FL 34120
Map to location
|239-252-8171
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
|Full Driver License Service
Property Tax, Vessels, Motor Vehicle Registration, Hunting & Fishing
Driving Tests provided at this location
|MV
|Naples
|735 Eighth St. S.
Naples, FL 34102
Map to location
|Phone: 239-434-5687
Fax: 239-434-5752
|November 1st-
April 30
Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm
May 1st-
October 31st
Monday & Wednesday
9:00am-1:00pm & 2:00pm-5:00pm
|Services offered at this branch: Property Tax,
Vessels, Motor Vehicle Registration, Hunting & Fishing
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|MV
|Naples
|3291 Tamiami Trail E.
Naples, FL 34112
Map to location
|239-252-8171
|Mon-Fri
8:00am-5:00pm
|Services offered at this branch: Property Tax,
Vessels, Motor Vehicle Registration, Hunting & Fishing
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
|Everglades City
|102 Copeland Avenue N.
Everglades City, FL 34139
Map to location
|239-695-2511
|Mon-Fri
9:00am-12:00pm
1:00pm-4:30pm
|Services Offered at this Branch Property Tax, Vessels, Motor Vehicle Registration, Hunting & Fishing
Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal