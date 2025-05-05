dmv

¿Dónde y cómo obtener mi Real ID en la Bahía de Tampa?

Para obtener la Real ID, las personas deben ir a una oficina de servicio de licencias de conducir o a una oficina de recaudación de impuestos de su condado.

Por TELEMUNDO Digital

Telemundo

A partir de este 7 de mayo, los viajeros estadounidenses deberán cumplir con los requisitos de Real ID para abordar vuelos nacionales y acceder a ciertas instalaciones federales.

El Real ID, que se empezó a emitir en Florida desde 2010, es una iniciativa nacional que busca “mejorar la seguridad de las licencias de conducir y tarjetas de identificación emitidas por el estado, lo que a su vez ayudará a combatir el terrorismo y reducir el fraude de identidad”, según el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional.

Para obtener la Real ID, las personas deben ir a una oficina de servicio de licencias de conducir o a una oficina de recaudación de impuestos de su condado.

También deben llevar uno de los siguientes documentos para establecer su identidad, comprobante de residencia legal y fecha de nacimiento.

Para ciudadanos estadounidenses:

  • Pasaporte estadounidense válido y vigente.
  • Copia original o certificada de un acta de nacimiento.
  • Informe Consular de Nacimiento en el Extranjero.
  • Certificado de Naturalización emitido por el DHS.
  • Certificado de Ciudadanía.

En caso de que el nombre actual y el nombre que figura en el documento de identidad principal sean diferentes, también debe traer: documento de cambio de nombre ordenado por un tribunal, certificado de matrimonio emitido por los tribunales y/o decreto de divorcio emitido por los tribunales.

Para extranjeros:

  • Tarjeta de residente permanente válida y vigente (I-551 para residentes permanentes legales).
  • Pasaporte válido para no inmigrantes, excepto solicitantes de asilo y refugiados.
  • Otro documento emitido por el gobierno que muestre su nombre completo.
  • Documento del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional que acredite su presencia legal.

Tanto ciudadanos como extranjeros deberán llevar: ttarjeta de seguro social o comprobante de su número de seguro social.

HillsboroughCityStreet AddressPhone NumberOffice HoursComments
DLEast Tampa2814 E. Hillsborough Ave.
Suite #2
Tampa, FL 33610
Map to location		813-635-5200Mon-Fri
8:00am-4:15pm
Road Testing Services ONLY

Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am		Road Testing Services ONLY
Appointment Only

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		DL
DL & MVBrandon3030 N. Falkenburg Rd.
Brandon, FL 33619
Map to location		813-635-5200Mon-Fri
DL: 8:00am-3:30pm
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm

Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am		CDL, HazMat, Road Tests

Kiosk with Vehicle Registration

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		DL & MV
Plant City4706 Sydney Road,
Plant City, FL 33566
Map to location		813-635-5200Mon-Fri
DL: 8:00am-3:30pm
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm

Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am		CDL, HazMat, Road Tests

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Ruskin406 30th Street
Ruskin, FL 33570
Map to Location		813-635-5200Mon-Fri
DL: 8:00am-3:30pm
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm

Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am		No Road Tests

Kiosk with Vehicle Registration

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Tampa - Drew Park4100 W. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33614
Map to location		813-635-5200Mon-Fri
DL: 8:00am-3:30pm
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm

Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am		No Road Tests

CDL, HazMat

Kiosk with Vehicle Registration

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
North Tampa3011 University Center Drive
Suite #150
Tampa, FL 33612
Map to location		813-635-5200Mon-Fri
DL: 8:00am-3:30pm
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm

Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am		CDL, HazMat, No Road Tests

Kiosk with Vehicle Registration

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Tampa - Downtown601 E. Kennedy Blvd. - 14th Floor (County Center)
Tampa, FL 33602
Map to location		813-635-5200Mon-Fri
DL: 8:00am-3:30pm
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm

Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am		CDL, HazMat, No Road Tests

Kiosk with Vehicle Registration

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
MVTampa1701 N. Westshore Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33607
Map to location		813-635-5200Mon-Fri
MV: 8:00am-5:00pm

Wed ONLY opening at 9:00am
Renew or replace online at MyDMV 
POLKStreet AddressPhone NumberOffice HoursComments
DL & MV*Davenport2000 Deer Creek Commerce Lane
Davenport, FL 33837
Map to location		863-534-4700DL: Mon-Fri
8:30am-4:00pm
MV: Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm		Driver License and ID Card services are offered by appointment only to Polk County Residents. Please visit www.polktaxes.com


CDL HazMat

No Medical Road Tests administered at this location.


Kiosk with Vehicle Registration

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		DL & MV
*Bartow430 E. Main St.
Bartow, FL 33830
Map to location		863-534-4700DL: Mon-Fri
8:30am-4:00pm
MV: Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm		Driver License and ID Card services are offered by appointment only to Polk County Residents. Please visit www.polktaxes.com

No Written/Computer Exams Provided at this location. Any persons requiring a Learner’s License exam MUST complete this exam in a full service DL office or through a third party exam provider.

Medical Road Tests by Appointment Only. Call 863-534-4700 to schedule an appointment.


Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
*Lakeland916 N. Massachusetts Ave.
Lakeland, FL 33801
Map to location		863-534-4700DL: Mon-Fri
8:30am-4:00pm
MV: Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm		Driver License and ID Card services are offered by appointment only to Polk County Residents. Please visit www.polktaxes.com


CDL HazMat

No Medical Road Tests administered at this location.


Kiosk with Vehicle Registration

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
*Lake Alfred200 Government Center Blvd.
Lake Alfred, FL 33850
Map to location		863-534-4700DL: Mon-Fri
8:30am-4:00pm
MV: Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm		Driver License and ID Card services are offered by appointment only to Polk County Residents. Please visit www.polktaxes.com


CDL HazMat

Medical Road Tests by Appointment Only. Call 863-534-4700 to schedule an appointment.

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
*Lake Wales658 Highway 60 W.
Lake Wales, FL 33853
Map to location		863-534-4700DL: Mon-Fri
8:30am-4:00pm
MV: Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm		Driver License and ID Card services are offered by appointment only to Polk County Residents. Please visit www.polktaxes.com


CDL HazMat

Medical Road Tests by Appointment Only. Call 863-534-4700 to schedule an appointment.

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
MV**First Lakeland Tag Agency4130 Florida Ave S,
Lakeland, FL 33813
Map to location		Phone:
863-275-0490

Fax:
863-247-2680		Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm

Saturday
9:00am-12:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services Only - No Driver License ServicesMV
**Winter Haven300 Avenue M NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Map to location		863-534-4700Mon-Fri
8:30am-5:00pm		No Driver License Services

No Plate Surrenders Accepted at this location.
Locations marked with an asterisk (*) are coun
PASCO		Street AddressPhone NumberOffice HoursComments
DL & MVDade CityEast Pasco Government Center
14236 Sixth Street
Room #100
Dade City, FL 33523
Map to location		352-521-4360Mon - Fri
8:30am-5:00pm		Full Driver License Service

No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents

Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		DL & MV
Land-O-LakesCentral Pasco Government Center
4135 Land-O-Lakes Blvd.
Land-O-Lakes, FL 34639
Map to location		813-235-6020Mon - Fri
8:30am-5:00pm		Full Driver License Service

No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents

Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday

Effective 04/01/18 this location will no longer be open on Saturdays

(remaining week hours will remain the same)

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
New Port RicheyTax Collector Building-Gulf Harbors
4720 U.S. Highway 19
New Port Richey, FL 34652
Map to location		727-847-8165Mon - Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
Sat
8:30am-12:00pm		Full Driver License Service

No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents

Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday

Effective 04/07/18 on Saturdays they will serve Pasco County residents only.

(During week we will serve all counties residents)

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Wesley ChapelComPark 75
4610 Pet Lane
Building C
Lutz, FL 33559
Map to location		813-235-6020Mon - Fri
8:30am-5:00pm
Sat
8:30am-12:00pm		Full Driver License Service

No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents
Effective 04/07/18 on Saturdays they will serve Pasco County residents only.

Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday

(During week we will serve all counties residents)

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
New Port RicheyWest Pasco Government Building
8731 Citizens Drive
Room #110
New Port Richey, FL 34654
Map to location		727-847-8165Mon - Fri
8:30am-5:00pm		Full Driver License Service

No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents

Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
MANATEE		Street AddressPhone NumberOffice HoursComments
DL*Bradenton904 - 301 Blvd. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
Map to location		941-741-4800Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm		Full Service Driver License Location – An appointment is required for ALL driver license transactions. Visit www.taxcollector.com to schedule an appointment.

CDL Hazmat services available.

Manatee County Residents only

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal

This office does not accept driver license transactions by mail.		DL
DL & MV*Bradenton10705 Technology Terrace
Bradenton, FL 34211
Map to location		941-741-4800Mon-Fri
DL: 9:00am-5:00pm
MV: 9:00am-5:00pm		Limited Driver License Service Location

Manatee County Residents Only

Appointments are required for ALL services. Visit www.taxcollector.com to schedule an appointment.

Kiosk with Vehicle Registration

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal

This office does not accept driver license transactions by mail.
*Bradenton819 - 301 Blvd. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
Map to location		941-741-4800Mon-Fri
DL: 9:00am-5:00pm
MV: 9:00am-5:00pm		Limited Driver License Service Location

Manatee County Residents Only

Appointments are required for ALL services. Visit www.taxcollector.com to schedule an appointment.

Kiosk with Vehicle Registration

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal

This office does not accept driver license transactions by mail.
MV**Bradenton5756 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
Map to location		941-782-6050Extended hours and Saturday hours:
Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services ONLY

All Counties Welcome

This office accepts cash, check, and debit. Visit www.autotagagency.net.		MV
**North River4333 US 301 N.
Ellenton, FL 34222
Map to location		941-623-9196Extended hours and Saturday hours:
Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm		Motor Vehicle Services ONLY

All Counties Welcome

This office accepts cash, check, and debit. Visit www.autotagagency.
SARASOTA		Street AddressPhone NumberOffice HoursComments
DL & MVSarasota101 S. Washington Blvd.
Sarasota, FL 34236
Map to location		941-861-8300, option 28:30am-5:00pmSend all mail/deliveries to this location.

Driver’s License Renewal or Replacement at MyDMV Portal
Motor Vehicle Renewal at SarasotaTaxCollector.com		DL & MV
Sarasota6100 Sawyer Loop Rd.
Sarasota, FL 34238
Map to location		941-861-8300, option 28:30am-5:00pmDriving tests (Class E) by appointment only.

Learner’s Permit (written test) call for appointment.

Driver’s License Renewal or Replacement at MyDMV Portal
Motor Vehicle Renewal at SarasotaTaxCollector.com

CDL Hazmant
Venice4000 S. Tamiami Trail
Venice, FL 34293
Map to location		941-861-8300, option 28:30am-5:00pmDriver’s License Renewal or Replacement at MyDMV Portal
Motor Vehicle Renewal at SarasotaTaxCollector.com
North Port4970 City Hall Blvd.
North Port, FL 34286
Map to location		941-861-8300, option 28:30am-5:00pmLocated in North Port City Hall

Driver’s License Renewal or Replacement at MyDMV Portal
Motor Vehicle Renewal at SarasotaTaxCollect
HERNANDO		Street AddressPhone NumberOffice HoursComments
DL & MVSpringhill7489 Forest Oaks Blvd.
Springhill, FL 34606
Map to location		352-754-4180Mon-Fri
8:00am-4:30pm		Limited Driver License Services

Appointments required for Driving tests, HazMat, Out of State Resident Title and Driver License Transfers.

No mail accepted at this location.

Hernando County Residents Only

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		DL & MV
Brooksville20 N. Main St.
Room #112
Brooksville, FL 34601
Map to location		352-754-4180Mon-Fri
8:00am-4:30pm		Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal

Appointments required for Out of State Resident Title and Driver License Transfers

Hernando County Residents Only
LEE (FORT MYERS)		Street AddressPhone NumberOffice HoursComments
DL & MV*Bonita Springs25987 S. Tamiami Trail
Suite #112
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Map to location		239-533-6000Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
8:30am - 5:00pm

Thursday
9:00a - 5:00pm		Visit www.leetc.com to schedule an appointment

Driving Tests by appointment only.

Online services

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
DL & MV
*Cape Coral1039 SE 9th Ave.
Room #102
Cape Coral, FL 33990
Map to location		239-533-6000Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
8:30am - 5:00pm

Thursday
9:00a - 5:00pm		Visit www.leetc.com to schedule an appointment

Online services

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
*Fort Myers2480 Thompson Street
Fort Myers, FL 33901
Map to location		239-533-6000Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
8:30am - 5:00pm

Thursday
9:00a - 5:00pm		Visit www.leetc.com to schedule an appointment

CDL Hazmat by appointment only.

Online services

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
*Lehigh Acres600 Homestead Rd S
Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
Map to location		239-533-6000Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
8:30am - 5:00pm

Thursday
9:00a - 5:00pm		Visit www.leetc.com to schedule an appointment

CDL Hazmat and Driving Tests by appointment only.

Online services

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
*North Fort Myers15201 N. Cleveland Ave.
Suite #602
Fort Myers, FL 33903
Map to location		239-533-6000Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
8:30am - 5:00pm

Thursday
9:00a - 5:00pm		Visit www.leetc.com to schedule an appointment

CDL Hazmat and Driving Tests by appointment only.

Online services

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
*South Fort Myers15680 Pine Ridge Road
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Map to location		239-533-6000Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday
8:30am - 5:00pm

Thursday
9:00a - 5:00pm		Visit www.leetc.com to schedule an appointment

CDL Hazmat and Driving Tests by appointment only.

Online services

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
MV**Fort Myers18990 S Tamiami Trail
Suite 5
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Map to location		239-603-0330Extended hours and Saturday hours:
Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm
Sat
9:00am-2:00pm		Motor Vehicles Services ONLY

Walk-Ins Welcome

This office accepts cash, check, and debit. A 3.5% fee will be charged on all check transactions as a processing fee. Visit www.autotagagency.n
COLLIER (NAPLES)		Street AddressPhone NumberOffice HoursComments
DLNaples725 Airport Road S.
Naples, FL 34104
Map to location		239-252-8171Mon-Fri
8:00am-5:00pm		Driving Tests provided
at this office.
Medical Re-exams
Services include CDL HazMat

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		DL
DL & MVImmokalee106 S. First St.
Suite #1
Immokalee, FL 34142
Map to location		239-252-8171Mon-Fri
8:00am-5:00pm		Limited Driver
License Services

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		DL & MV
Marco Island

*THIS LOCATION IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED*		1040 Winterberry Drive
Marco Island, FL 34145
Map to location		239-394-6986Mon-Fri
8:00am-5:00pm		THIS LOCATION IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Limited Driver
License Services

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Marco Island650 E. Elkam Cir.Marco Island, FL 34145
Map to Location		239-252-8171Mon-Fri
8:00am-5:00pm		Limited Driver
License Services

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Naples6654 Collier Blvd. Suite 101
Naples, FL 34114
Map to location		239-252-8171Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm		Limited Drivers License Services

Motor Vehicles Services offered at this branch: Property Tax, Vessels, Motor Vehicle Registration, Hunting & Fishing

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Naples4715 Golden Gate Parkway
Naples, FL 34116
Map to location		239-252-8171Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm		Limited Driver
License Services

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Naples50 Wilson Blvd. S.
Naples, FL 34117
Map to location		239-252-8171Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm		Limited Driver
License Services

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Naples2335 Orange Blossom Drive
Naples, FL 34109
Map to location		239-252-8171Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm		Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Naples15450 Collier Blvd.
Naples, FL 34120
Map to location		239-252-8171Mon-Fri
9:00am-6:00pm		Full Driver License Service
Property Tax, Vessels, Motor Vehicle Registration, Hunting & Fishing

Driving Tests provided at this location
MVNaples735 Eighth St. S.
Naples, FL 34102
Map to location		Phone: 239-434-5687
Fax: 239-434-5752		November 1st-
April 30
Mon-Fri
9:00am-5:00pm

May 1st-
October 31st
Monday & Wednesday
9:00am-1:00pm & 2:00pm-5:00pm		Services offered at this branch: Property Tax,
Vessels, Motor Vehicle Registration, Hunting & Fishing

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal		MV
Naples3291 Tamiami Trail E.
Naples, FL 34112
Map to location		239-252-8171Mon-Fri
8:00am-5:00pm		Services offered at this branch: Property Tax,
Vessels, Motor Vehicle Registration, Hunting & Fishing

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
Everglades City102 Copeland Avenue N.
Everglades City, FL 34139
Map to location		239-695-2511Mon-Fri
9:00am-12:00pm
1:00pm-4:30pm		Services Offered at this Branch Property Tax, Vessels, Motor Vehicle Registration, Hunting & Fishing

Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal
