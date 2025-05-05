¿Dónde y cómo obtener mi Real ID en la Bahía de Tampa?

DL & MV Dade City East Pasco Government Center

14236 Sixth Street

Room #100

Dade City, FL 33523

Map to location 352-521-4360 Mon - Fri

8:30am-5:00pm Full Driver License Service



No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents



Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday



Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal DL & MV

Land-O-Lakes Central Pasco Government Center

4135 Land-O-Lakes Blvd.

Land-O-Lakes, FL 34639

Map to location 813-235-6020 Mon - Fri

8:30am-5:00pm Full Driver License Service



No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents



Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday



Effective 04/01/18 this location will no longer be open on Saturdays



(remaining week hours will remain the same)



Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal

New Port Richey Tax Collector Building-Gulf Harbors

4720 U.S. Highway 19

New Port Richey, FL 34652

Map to location 727-847-8165 Mon - Fri

8:30am-5:00pm

Sat

8:30am-12:00pm Full Driver License Service



No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents



Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday



Effective 04/07/18 on Saturdays they will serve Pasco County residents only.



(During week we will serve all counties residents)



Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal

Wesley Chapel ComPark 75

4610 Pet Lane

Building C

Lutz, FL 33559

Map to location 813-235-6020 Mon - Fri

8:30am-5:00pm

Sat

8:30am-12:00pm Full Driver License Service



No appointment necessary for Pasco County residents

Effective 04/07/18 on Saturdays they will serve Pasco County residents only.



Non-Pasco County Residents must arrive in our office by 4:00pm to be served Monday-Friday



(During week we will serve all counties residents)



Renew or replace online at MyDMV Portal