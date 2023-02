Advierten sobre cierre del puente Howard Frankland por construcción

🚧 @MyFDOT TRAFFIC ADVISORY 🚧

Heads up, #Tampa and St Pete drivers. The Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to all southbound I-275 traffic between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7 due to sign structure installation. Info: https://t.co/B8LC7SGIlP pic.twitter.com/Jq3oIyAN9J