Abren centros de recolección de bolsas de arena en la bahía de Tampa

Ante la amenaza de un nuevo sistema tropical para nuestra región, varios condados y ciudades han abierto centros para recolección de bolsas de arena.
A continuación podrá verificar que lugares operará el Domingo, 6 de octubre.
- Condado Hernando - 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM (Debe de traer su pala)
- Linda Pedersen Park 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609
- Anderson Snow Park 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill, FL 34609
- Ridge Manor Community Center 34240 Cortez Blvd. Ridge Manor, FL 33523
- Spring Lake Methodist Church 4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville, FL 34601
- Condado Pasco -
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., NPR (24 horas al día hasta que las condiciones del tiempo lo permitan)
- Pasco Public Works C-Barn, 30908 Warder Rd., San Antonio 24 horas al día hasta que las condiciones del tiempo lo permitan)
- Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road | Hudson (Amanecer hasta el atardecer)
- Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29: 6907 Dairy Rd | Zephyrhills (Amanecer hasta el atardecer)
- Condado Pinellas - 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Debe de traer su pala)
- John Chesnut Park, 2200 East Lake Road S., Palm Harbor
- Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole
- St. Petersburg -
- Pavement and Traffic Operations Building, 1744 9th Ave. N. (Lunes a Viernes 7:00am-3:30 pm)
- Dell Homes Park – 2741 22nd St. S. (Auto servicio 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
- 6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N. (Auto servicio 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
- 2800 75th St. N. (Auto servicio 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
- Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area – 3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S. (Servicio completo: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
- Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot – 955 62nd Ave. NE. (Servicio completo: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
- Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park – 2331 60th St. N. (Servicio completo: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
- Condado Hillsborough 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Ed Radice Sports Complex - 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa
- EG Simmons Conservation Park - 2401 E 19th Ave. NW Ruskin, Fl
- Larry Sanders Sports Complex - 5855 S. 78th St Tampa, Fl
- Tampa - Domingo 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
- Himes Ave Complex (4501 S Himes Ave)
- Al Barnes Park (2902 N. 32nd St)
- Plant City - Hasta el martes 8 de octubre
- 4702 Sydney Road, Plant City
- Condado Polk - Domingo y Lunes de 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
- Mulberry/South Lakeland – Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry
- Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland
- Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade
- Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof
- Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale
- Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee
- Poinciana Park – 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759
- Condado Highlands - Domingo y Lunes de 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Traiga su pala)
- Sebring: Road and Bridge office en 4344 George Blvd.
- Avon Park: Road and Bridge office en East Winthrop Street
- Lake Placid: Road and Bridge office en County Road 621
- Condado Hardee
- Hardee County Public Works - Hanchey Rd, Wauchula Fl
- Domingo - 12:00 PM - 7:30 PM
- Lunes - 9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
- Hardee County Public Works - Hanchey Rd, Wauchula Fl
- Condado Manatee
- 4700 66th Street West. Bradenton 34210
- 400 Cypress Creek Blvd Bradenton
- 2112 14th Ave , Palmetto FL
- 7550 69th st E, Palmetto Fl
- 1505 Dam Road
- 6655 Greenbrook Blvd, Lakewood Ranch, Fl
- 5701 Marina Dr, Holmes Beach
Esta información está sujeta a cambios y se estará actualizando en la medida que lleguen nuevos detalles.
Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Tampa aquí.