Bolsas de arena

Abren centros de recolección de bolsas de arena en la bahía de Tampa

Las autoridades dejarán saber hasta cuando las condiciones del tiempo permiten que puedan operar los centros ante nuevos sistema tropical Milton.

Por William S. Vélez

Ante la amenaza de un nuevo sistema tropical para nuestra región, varios condados y ciudades han abierto centros para recolección de bolsas de arena.

A continuación podrá verificar que lugares operará el Domingo, 6 de octubre.

  • Condado Hernando - 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM (Debe de traer su pala)
    • Linda Pedersen Park 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609
    • Anderson Snow Park 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill, FL 34609
    • Ridge Manor Community Center 34240 Cortez Blvd. Ridge Manor, FL 33523
    • Spring Lake Methodist Church 4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville, FL 34601
  • Condado Pasco -
    • Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., NPR (24 horas al día hasta que las condiciones del tiempo lo permitan)
    • Pasco Public Works C-Barn, 30908 Warder Rd., San Antonio 24 horas al día hasta que las condiciones del tiempo lo permitan)
    • Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road | Hudson (Amanecer hasta el atardecer)
    • Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29: 6907 Dairy Rd | Zephyrhills (Amanecer hasta el atardecer)
  • Condado Pinellas - 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Debe de traer su pala)
    • John Chesnut Park, 2200 East Lake Road S., Palm Harbor
    • Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole
  • St. Petersburg -
    • Pavement and Traffic Operations Building, 1744 9th Ave. N.  (Lunes a Viernes 7:00am-3:30 pm)
    • Dell Homes Park – 2741 22nd St. S. (Auto servicio 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
    • 6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N. (Auto servicio 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
    • 2800 75th St. N. (Auto servicio 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
    • Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area – 3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S. (Servicio completo: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
    • Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot – 955 62nd Ave. NE. (Servicio completo: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
    • Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park – 2331 60th St. N. (Servicio completo: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM)
  • Condado Hillsborough 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
    • Ed Radice Sports Complex - 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa
    • EG Simmons Conservation Park - 2401 E 19th Ave. NW Ruskin, Fl
    • Larry Sanders Sports Complex - 5855 S. 78th St Tampa, Fl
  • Tampa - Domingo 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
    • Himes Ave Complex (4501 S Himes Ave)
    • Al Barnes Park (2902 N. 32nd St)
  • Plant City - Hasta el martes 8 de octubre
    • 4702 Sydney Road, Plant City
  • Condado Polk - Domingo y Lunes de 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
    • Mulberry/South Lakeland – Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry
    • Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland
    • Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade
    • Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof
    • Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale
    • Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee
    • Poinciana Park – 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759
  • Condado Highlands - Domingo y Lunes de 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Traiga su pala)
    • Sebring: Road and Bridge office en 4344 George Blvd.
    • Avon Park: Road and Bridge office en East Winthrop Street
    • Lake Placid: Road and Bridge office en County Road 621
  • Condado Hardee
    • Hardee County Public Works - Hanchey Rd, Wauchula Fl
      • Domingo - 12:00 PM - 7:30 PM
      • Lunes - 9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
  • Condado Manatee
    • 4700 66th Street West. Bradenton 34210
    • 400 Cypress Creek Blvd Bradenton
    • 2112 14th Ave , Palmetto FL
    • 7550 69th st E, Palmetto Fl
    • 1505 Dam Road
    • 6655 Greenbrook Blvd, Lakewood Ranch, Fl
    • 5701 Marina Dr, Holmes Beach

Esta información está sujeta a cambios y se estará actualizando en la medida que lleguen nuevos detalles.

