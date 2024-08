“Momento muy triste”: encuentran el cuerpo de anciana de 81 años con Alzheimer en canal de Florida

#FLPD A Florida #SilverAlert has been issued for Carol Tormey, last seen in the area of the 1500 block of S Ocean Lane in #FortLauderdale. She may be traveling in a 2018, black Chevrolet Colorado, FL tag number GYNM49. Carol may be in the Miramar area. Call police with any info. pic.twitter.com/CA6Il2npt5